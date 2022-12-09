Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome: All You Need To Know About This Rare Neurological Disorder

THE POPULAR Canadian singer, Celine Dion revealed suffering from a rare neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome. Sharing a video on her Instagram, she wrote," Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels right of her summer shows."

Further, she added, "I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders, stiff person syndrome is a rare acquired neurological disorder characterised by progressive muscle stiffness and continuously repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms. Originally described as a stiff-man syndrome, the name of this disorder was altered to showcase that this disorder can affect individuals of any age and gender.

As per the US National Insititute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), SPS is a neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. It is an extremely rare disorder and accounts for only about 1 out of every 1 million people.

Symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome

As per the National Insititute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the symptoms of this rare disorder may include stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs, greater sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional distress. With time, people with this disorder might develop abnormal hunched-over postures. Some people diagnosed with this disorder might also experience a disability to walk or move.

Causes of Stiff Person Syndrome

The researches conducted till now indicate that SPS is the outcome of an autoimmune response gone awry in the brain and spinal cord. Glumatic Acid Decarboxylase (GAD) in SPS patients is generally recorded to be high and is thought to play a key role in this condition.

Treatment of Stiff Person Syndrome

A study conducted by the National Insititute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke found that intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) treatment can be effective in reducing the symptoms such as stiffness, sensitivity to noise, touch and stress and balance for people diagnosed with SPS.