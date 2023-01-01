Celestial Events 2023: Complete List Of Lunar And Solar Eclipses That Are Likely To Occur In This Year

AS WE have stepped into the new year, everyone is curious to know about all happenings in the year. From searching holidays to festival dates, people are also excited to know the date and timings of the most popular celestial events which will be visible in India. Based on astrological calculations, here's a complete list of solar and lunar eclipses that will occur this year and will be visible in India. Look below:

1. First Eclipse

In the year 2023, the first eclipse will be a solar eclipse. The first solar eclipse of the year is likely to take place on April 20, 2023 (Thursday). As per the Hindu calendar, the first Surya Grahan will begin at 07:04 AM and will end at 12:29 PM and may not be visible in India.

2. Second Eclipse

The year 2023 will witness a second eclipse as a solar eclipse on May 5, 2023 (Friday). The second solar eclipse will take place 15 days after the first eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 08:45 PM and will end at 1 AM.

3. Third Eclipse

The third eclipse in the year 2023 will take place on October 14, 2023 (Saturday). This solar eclipse will also not be visible in India. It is likely to be majorly West Africa, Atlantica, South America, North America and Artic.

4. Fourth Eclipse

The fourth eclipse will be a lunar eclipse. It is likely to take place on October 29, 2023 (Sunday) and as per astrological calculations, it can take place on the full moon day.