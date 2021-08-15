Because of today’s lifestyle, stomach problems like indigestion, heaviness, gas, acidity and sour belching are increasing more. It shows that your digestive system is weak. This problem is not for a day or two but has become a part of our everyday life and everyone wants to be free from it.

New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: Why is freedom important for any country? Because it exhibits our confidence and self-respect. Freedom is the very existence of the nation, which shows that there is no pressure on us, we are free for our rights, we are free to form the government, we are free to make our own decisions. The spirit of liberation is liked by everyone, whether it is freedom from slavery or from diseases.

Because of today’s lifestyle, stomach problems like indigestion, heaviness, gas, acidity and sour belching are increasing more. It shows that your digestive system is weak. This problem is not for a day or two but has become a part of our everyday life and everyone wants to be free from it. ZanduPancharishta tonic with 35 Ayurvedic ingredients is very effective. By using it, get freedom from stomach problems this Independence Day.

According to Ayurveda, more than 95 per cent of diseases start from our stomach. Working late at night, not exercising, unhealthy and irregular eating habits and stressful lifestyle, etc. disturbs the balance of the digestive fire of the body, because of which the food is not digested properly. If food is not digested properly before this problem arises, it is good to strengthen your digestive strength and here ZanduPancharishta can be of great help to you. Aloe vera present in it strengthens the digestive power, while clove increases appetite, Triphala removes the problem of constipation and ajwain relieves the problem of gas, while draksha helps in eliminating the problem of acidity.

Up to 70 per cent of your immune system is linked to your digestion. If digestion is weak then your immune system will also get weak. It is very important to have a strong immune system to prevent any infection. A strong immune system not only protects us from colds but also many other types of diseases. It also strengthens our digestive system, which protects the intestine from viruses, indigestion and bacteria. With the use of ZanduPancharishta the digestive immunity increases and it also removes the problem of gas, indigestion, constipation etc. Because of this, the digestive system works properly and appetite also remains good. To remove stomach problems and increase immunity consume it twice a day. It is an ayurvedic tonic, so it does not have any side effects.

Irrespective of the type of freedom, its name blossoms the face and life is filled with excitement. Do not let this excitement diminish, this is why adopt ZanduPancharishta for stomach diseases and celebrate freedom of the country with the freedom from stomach problems.

Click here to buy Zandu Pancharishta online.

(Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma