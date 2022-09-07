Causes, Symptoms Of Heart Attack And How They Can Be Prevented | Explained

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its latest report has stated that the death rates due to heart attacks in the country have increased by 53 per cent in the past five years. From youngsters to old citizens, every age group is witnessing an increased rate of heart attacks. Several Bollywood stars, known to be workout freaks and fitness enthusiasts, including Sidharth Shukla, Sridevi, Om Puri and Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), have died after suffering heart attacks. Recently, Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti also lost his life due to a heart attack.

A heart attack also known as a Myocardial Infarction is caused when the circulation of the blood to the heart is decreased or blocked leading to blockage of oxygen as well. This leads to lasting damage to the heart muscle causing a Heart Attack. It is a life-threatening emergency. Let's dive into the causes and how can you prevent a heart attack.

Symptoms Of a Heart Attack:

From mild to severe, symptoms of heart attack can differ from person to person. In some cases, there might be no symptoms as well. Common symptoms of a heart attack are as follows-

1. Trouble in Breathing

2. Nausea

3. Indigestion

4. Sudden Dizziness

5. Chest Pain

6. Pain in arm, shoulder or neck

7. Cold Sweat

Remember, in case you are experiencing any such symptoms this might be an early sign and need immediate attention, contact your doctor and get immediate treatment.

Causes of a Heart Attack:

1. Spasm of Artery- Our blood vessels contain a muscle lining that permits them to become wider or narrower as required. Sometimes, those muscles convulse resulting in a cut in blood flow to the heart muscles. This results in a heart attack.

2. Other Medical Conditions- Some diseases that cause the narrowing of the blood vessels also might lead to a heart attack.

3. Eating Disorders- Eating disorders with time can affect your heart and become a cause for the same.

4. Trauma- Traumas such as mental or physical abuse, the death of a loved one, or PTSD increases the risk of a heart attack.

5. Smoking or use of Tabacco- Chemicals in Tabacco damages the heart and the blood vessels which might lead to heart problems. Smoking decreases the oxygen level in the blood and increases blood pressure and heart rate.

Prevention of Heart Attacks:

Heart attacks are serious and alarming but not inevitable. By using some strategies you can reduce the risk of a heart attack.

1. Maintain a Healthy Diet- A healthy diet always puts you in a good mental and physical state. It can help protect your heart, improvise your blood pressure and cholesterol and can also reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. You can include vegetables, fruits, legumes, Low fat or fat-free dairy products, olive oil, lean fish, meat and whole grains in your diet.

2. Maintain a Healthy Weight- Being overweight generally corresponds to higher cholesterol, higher blood pressure and an increase in heart disease. It's beneficial to maintain your weight to decrease certain fats in the blood. Maintaining a proper weight can help lower blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels keeping your heart healthy.

3. Follow an exercise plan- Keep moving, do exercise because it can improve your cholesterol levels, and maintain your weight. Average physical activity can lessen the risk of heart attacks. 30 mins of exercise daily can keep your heart in a good condition.

4. No smoking or use of Tabacco- Tabacco and smoking can damage your heart and blood vessels, and block your oxygen supply to the body and brain. Therefore, it is good to stay away from such things to maintain a healthy heart.

5. Managing stress- One of the most important things to reduce the risk of heart attacks is to manage your daily stress. Healthy coping mechanisms for stress such as physical activity, meditation or practising your hobbies can be beneficial.

6. Regular health checkups- Regular health checkups with your doctor can be a game changer. Knowing the condition of your body from time to time is extremely important. Get your blood pressure and cholesterol levels checked.