The scientists at the ICMR has warned that the CQV can spread in the country and can cause multiple diseases like febrile illnesses, meningitis and paediatric encephalitis in humans.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: While the world is still battling with the havoc of coronavirus which has afflicted over 33 million people globally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned of another virus from China, called 'Cat Que Virus' (CQV). The ICMR has said that the CQV has a potential to spread the disease in India.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the scientists at the ICMR has warned that the CQV can spread in the country and can cause multiple diseases like febrile illnesses, meningitis and paediatric encephalitis in humans.

The report, quoting seven researchers at the ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune, stated that the presence of the CQV has been reported in China and Vietnam in Culex mosquitoes and pigs. The researchers said that the replication kinetics of the CQV is the point of emphasis because of the spread of similar species of the Culex mosquitoes in India.

The report further revealed that the domestic pigs are the primary mammalian host of the CQV and its antibodies have also been found in the locally reared swine in China, which indicates that the Cat Que Virus has formed a natural cycle in local areas.

During the research, the scientists found antibodies for the CQV in two out of 883 total human serum samples tested from across states, which shows that these two people have been infected with the virus at some point of time. However, the presence of the virus can not be found at the time of the research.

“Anti-CQV IgG antibody positivity in human serum samples tested and the replication capability of CQV in mosquitoes indicated a possible disease-causing potential of CQV in the Indian scenario. Screening of more human and swine serum samples using these assays is required as a proactive measure for the understanding the prevalence of this neglected tropical virus,” the research published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research in June stated.

“In the Indian context, data showed that mosquitoes such as Ae. aegypti, Cx. quinquefasciatus and Cx. tritaeniorhynchus were susceptible to CQV. Thus, mosquitoes were found to be a potential vector for CQV transmission to mammalian hosts”, said a scientist, as reported by IANS.

Posted By: Talib Khan