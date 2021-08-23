Here we are with 5 plant-based foods which can not only help you keep your cardiovascular health in place but they also possess many other benefits too.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Heart diseases are quite common in adults these days. Not just the people from middle ages but even younger adults and kids in some cases are undergoing cardiovascular problems. And as per science one of the reasons for the same can be having excessive junk.

Yes, according to a study conducted by Harokopio University of Athens in Greece, following plant-based diet and avoiding junk food like sweets, refined grains and juice are likely to have healthy heart as compared to people who don't eat a plant-based diet.

What does the study say?

For the findings, researchers tracked eating behaviour and the development of heart disease among more than 2,000 Greek adults over a 10-year period, beginning in 2002. Participants were asked to complete a detailed food frequency survey at the time of enrollment, after five years and after 10 years.

At the end of the study period, researchers analysed the relationship between diet and the development of cardiovascular disease using a dietary index that divided participants into three groups based on the number of animal-based foods (which included meats as well as animal-derived products such as eggs and dairy) they consumed per day.

Therefore, here we are with 5 plant-based foods which can not only help you keep your cardiovascular health in place but they also possess many other benefits too.

Tomatoes

Tomato is an important part of our diet. Without this fruit, most curry recipes in Indian cuisine are incomplete. According researches, tomatoes can help in reducing bad cholesterol and can also protect against blood clotting. Consuming tomatoes reduces the risk of heart disease.

Carrots

Carrots contain vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B1, B2, B6 as well as calcium, potassium, fiber and antioxidants. Along with them, alpha and beta carotene are also very essential nutrients for the heart found in carrot. If you consume carrots, there are higher chances of you having a happy heart.

Whole grains

Opting for oats, barley, rye, buckwheat and quinoa can be beneficial for your ticker. They are loaded with fibre and can help you lower bad ‘LDL’ cholesterol. Moreover, eating them on a regular basis can allow you to keep heart diseases at bay.

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries are jam-packed with antioxidants namely anthocyanins that help in protecting against the oxidative stress and inflammation and keep away the heart disease.

Nuts

Eating walnuts (that contain magnesium, copper and manganese) and almond (having heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre) are good for your heart.

