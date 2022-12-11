Cardi B Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Surgery: All You Need To Know About Plastic Surgeries

THE POP star Cardi B in her recent live session on Instagram advised her fans about getting cosmetic procedures. The rapper in her live session according to PEOPLE said that " In August I got surgery and I removed 95 per cent of my biopolymers..if you don't know what it is, it's a** shots. It was a really crazy process. All I'm going to say is that if you're young if you're 19, 20, 21 and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my a**, so you result to a** shots, DON'T!"

What is Cosmetic Surgery?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, cosmetic surgery is done to change the appearance of an individual. It refers to redesigning the body's contour shape, smoothing wrinkles or eliminating balding areas. Some of the top cosmetic surgeries include breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, facelift and tummy tuck. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, one of the most common cosmetic procedures involves buttock lifts, dermabrasion and breast lifts.

Best Age To Get Cosmetic Surgery

According to the cosmetic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads, the recommended age for plastic surgeries is anywhere between 18 to 70 years of age because most cosmetic procedures work best when the body achieves its adult size.

Things To Know Before Opting For Cosmetic Surgery:

1. Consider the skills of the surgeon, before opting for any cosmetic procedures, one must know all about the skills and reputation of the surgeon.

2. Consider the results, one must know that the results of cosmetic surgeries may not be visible instantly. They take some time for example lip surgery.

3. Know your body, one of the most important things before any cosmetic surgery, you should know your body as you need to be fit to undergo the pain involved in the process.

4. Clear all your queries beforehand. Before committing to any surgery, make sure to ask everything from your surgeon from pre to post-surgery. Understand the process deeply and keep in mind the important notes and do not commit until you get 100 per cent sure.

Pros of Cosmetic Surgery

1. Covers your flaws

2. Increases self-confidence and self-esteem

3. Makes you look younger and bold

4. Help individuals left with scars from fatal accidents

5. May increase the quality of life

6. Can reduce obesity

Cons of Cosmetic Surgery

1. Can be very costly

2. Is a painful process

3. Results may be temporary

4. Results can be worse

5. High risk of infections

6. Risk of getting scars

7. Long time to heal

8. Body changes

9. Can be fatal to health