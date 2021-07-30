To boost your monsoon tea experience, here we are with a few types of healthy and tasteful teas you can have amidst the rainy season. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As soon as monsoon arrives, a hot cup of masala tea and a bowl full of pakoras go hand-in-hand. This heavenly match is enough to make your day while you gaze at rains from the window. And since tea is such a major onbsession for people especially in India, there is no doubt that mutliple variants of the beverage have been churned out in the markets.

These different types of healthy teas are not just good for your body but also full of flavours. Therefore, to boost your monsoon tea experience, here we are with a few types of teas you can have amidst the rainy season.

Masala Chai

An iconic, traditional Indian blend of milk, tea leaves and water, this tea is the most popular one in the Indian market. This tea is fit for celebration and occasion.

Kashmiri Kahwa

Kahwa is a traditional tea from the eternally beautiful land of Kashmir. This traditional blend features the finest green tea blend combined with rich spices like cardamom and cinnamon; premium almonds and the prized ingredient, a popular aphrodisiac - 'Saffron' which gives this tea a rich color and a unique discernible flavour. This tea fit for any celebration and occasion.

Earl Grey Tea

This tea blended with bergamot extracts, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves & black pepper.

Sweet Cinnamon

Signature chai blend of robust, flavourful Assam black tea with the splendid, discernible flavours of freshly crushed cardamom and cinnamon. The malty flavour of bold Assam teas with the sweetness of cinnamon and hints of cardamom in the background to balance the brew- altogether a joyous experience!

Cardamom Masala Chai

This is black tea blended with cardamom pods which is full of flavour and quality.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal