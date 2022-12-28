Capricorn Horoscope 2023: What's In Store For The Earth Sign This New Year? Read Yearly Astrological Predictions

READ BELOW the astrological predictions for the Capricorn zodiac sign for the new year 2023 predicted by astrologer Harshit Mohan Sharma (Indore).

This year is going to give mixed results for the people of Capricorn. Due to the transit of Jupiter in the fourth house from the end of March to April, the native may remain worried about the health of their mother. It is advised not to be negligent about the health of your family members. At the beginning of the year, the native may be stressed due to physical reasons. There might be one disease or the other in the body, if one gets cured then another problem might emerge.

Even if your health remains good, mental stress is likely to hinder your decision-making ability. Work-business may be normal due to equal profit and loss, the much-needed coordination may be maintained. In the middle of the year, sudden expenses may trouble you, so invest your money wisely. Due to Mars being in an auspicious place in the month of August, you are likely to get full support from your father. The atmosphere will be good with the arrival of new decorations in the house. Due to the transit of Rahu in the third house in the month of October, there are possibilities of a foreign trip for the native.

This year, the people of Capricorn should prohibit giving loans to anybody, otherwise do not expect a return. The enemy side may remain weak. Due to the auspicious position of the planet Venus in the month of December, married life is likely to be pleasant and there are possibilities of family events at home. People who have been searching for a life partner for many years, this year they are likely to get a suitable partner for themselves. Capricorn people should feed millet to birds on Wednesday. Jasmine oil lamp should be lit near Peepal tree on Saturday.