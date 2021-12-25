New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year people who belong to the Capricorn zodiac sign will witness financial growth, and they will achieve success in the commercial sector. The year 2022 will prove to be good in terms of health. If you are a working professional, then you are most likely to be promoted in your job. After the change of Jupiter, favorable conditions will be created in many areas of life.

You will also achieve desired results in academic matters, and family happiness and harmony will increase. However, people who own a business will face problems in their work. Working professionals may also end up in arguments with their seniors.

There are chances that you will often travel abroad this year. Enthusiastic and active people will get the desired success. If you are a businessman, then be ready to experience some changes during the first half of the year.

Education Competition - In the month of June, July, October, students may feel lethargic. In order to overcome that problem, students should make a complete schedule and study accordingly. Being careless and out of focus may prove harmful for you. Persons associated with technical and research work may get rewarded for their hard work. You will get success in academic competition this year only through hard work, and you also need tremendous confidence. In the second half of the year, it is possible that you may attract yourself to toxic situations, therefore be aware of them.

Financial Conditions - You may spend more than normal, due to which you will not be able to save money. Apart from that, you will plan business trips for profit, however, you will not get desired results. In terms of profession, you can opt for politics, provided you need to put your entire focus on it. Be careful while signing any kind of papers as there are chances that you may get betrayed.

If you do share trading, then do not forget to invest money in shares of chemical, iron, software, machinery making companies, rubber, tyre, synthetic, even in the second half of the year. Due to the inauspicious position of Saturn, there is a possibility of loss in them. You can invest money in a lottery, other than shares, land-building, vehicles, etc. Financially, this year will be even for you.

Health and Family - Avoid spending unnecessary money on family members. In the middle of the year, there will be a situation of dispute in the family, do not allow the debate to increase beyond the limit, otherwise, there may be more problems for you. You will face difficulties in fulfilling family responsibilities. However, the situation may turn in your favour only if you work with patience. You may also face a dispute with your wife. To maintain the balance between wife and family, you have to work very wisely. Pay special attention to children's education and health.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen