New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Capricorn Horoscope 2021: For all the Capricorns, the year 2020 was a very hard year, making you feel like world's burden on your shoulder as Pluto and Saturn formed a confusion in your first house of self. This year, the prove yourself and work hard was very intense and this triggered your relationships with your loved ones. Now as we are moving forward to New Year 2021, we have brought all to you a good news, all the Capricorn get ready to bid adieu to all the worries and pressures as in the year 2021 your life is going to be at ease.

Here, read on to know more about how will be your career, love life and overall 2021.

Career

The year 2021 is going to be a busy year in terms of professional area, as this year you will spend time building your financial goals and reassessing the way you budget your income. So, if you’ve been spending frivolously you have to stop it right away and change your attitude towards money and start saving it.

Love

In the year 2021, your love life is going to be rockin’ and rollin' as Saturn fights with Uranus in your fifth house of pleasure, so, by mid-February, the romantic tension may feel positively unbearable and by late February you will witness an explosion of emotions in your heart. Late April, you will witness an unexpected development in your love life as Uranus and Venus will join forces in your coquettish fifth house. By mid-November, things might feel up in the air, as the lunar eclipse will tell you where your feelings stand.

Self

As Jupiter and Saturn revolve through your second house of values and self-worth, it will help you in learning what it takes to build the reality you desire, one brick at a time. This year is all about building a steady foundation to work from. In late January and mid-December, when Pluto and Venus will come together in your first house of the self, it will tap into your power to transform and rise from the darkness.

In March and April, you are going to witness energetic whilst peaceful and discipline as Mars will be in your productivity sector forming a trine with Jupiter and Saturn. However, from late September to October you will witness unresolved issues in your professional life as Mercury will retrograde in your career sector. The year 2021 will end on a cliffhanger, testing your penchant for self-love.

