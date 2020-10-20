Amidst the ongoing race to make an effective medicine for COVID-19, researchers at the Medical College of Georgia claimed that the optimal dosage of CBD or Cannabidiol can help reduce lung damage caused by COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Researchers at the Dental College of Georgia and Medical College of Georgia revealed the optimal dosage of CBD or Cannabidiol (a Marijuana compound) can help avert excessive lung infection caused during COVID-19. The cytokine storm cause can cause multisystem organ failure and inflammation in the lungs which are killing many COVID-19 patients. But, ingredients of Marijuana show signs of respiratory distress which reduces death from acute respiratory distress syndrome and mechanical ventilation.

Professor Dedi Meiri, Chairman and CSO at CannaSoul said, “MyPlant-Bio’s (Cannasoul’s Subsidiary) Cytokine Storm Assay is a well-established preclinical in-vitro, or practically ex-vivo, assay. It provides an evaluation of Cytokine Storm Syndrome with human peripheral blood mononuclear cells. The goal of this study was to assess the effect of Eybna NT-VRL terpene formulation on cytokine secretion."

In the early research on the use of cannabis plants like terpenes, many scientists believed that it can give a satisfactory relief from the inflammation caused in the lungs because of COVID-19. “NT-VRL terpene formulation showed significant anti-inflammatory effect which contributed to a functional immunological response in vitro, Healtheuropa quoted Professor Dedi Meiri as saying.”

Meanwhile, a research has been made by the Researchers at Augusta University (Augusta, Georgia), which is led by Babak Baban, PhD, Department of Oral Biology and Diagnostic Sciences stating that CBD could provide positive results for acute respiratory distress syndrome and it is also effective for the patients who have strong symptoms of COVID-19.

How CBD works

CBD increases levels of a natural peptide called apelin in the patient's body which reduces the cytokine storm that damages the lungs. It also reduces the inflammation in the lungs which gives immediate relief to the patient. According to the research published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, the scientists informed that 'apelin levels go way down with the viral infection and CBD quickly helps normalise those levels along with lung function'.

