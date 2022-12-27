Cancer Horoscope 2023: Here Are The Yearly Astrological Predictions For The Watery Sign

THE YEAR 2023 is going to be an auspicious year for the natives. If you're excited to know about how your life is going to be in the coming year, then read below. We bring you a detailed horoscope for Cancerians about married life, education, finances, career and other aspects of life. The astrological predictions are predicted by well-known astrologer, Harshit Mohan Sharma, Indore. Read below:

At the beginning of the year 2023, you are likely to avoid hard work, but the more lethargic you will be, the more work pressure will be on your shoulders. Therefore, in the new year, develop a habit of time management and hard work. Hard work is the only key to good results and profits. The people of the Cancer zodiac are born with sharp intelligence, this quality helps you work effortlessly. During the months of March and July, your work colleagues are likely to be impressed by you and you will get much-needed cooperation from them. This year might be proven to increase respect and praise for the natives.

In January, Saturn will transit in the eighth house, due to which there can be chances of an accident, so be cautious while driving. The time may also not be suitable for court proceedings. From January to April months, you may have to face money-related problems, therefore, it is advised to avoid unnecessary expenditure throughout the year.

In the month of May, the planet Mars will enter Cancer due to which one can face difficulties in taking any decision. Students will not feel like studying between July and November. However, their interest in the spiritual field may increase. The family environment is likely to remain calm. In November, due to the Moon being in a benefic house, there are high chances for the native to get the desired results. Taking about personal life, Cancerians might get married to the person of their choice in the year 2023.

Travelling is likely to be a pleasant experience in the coming year. The people of the Cancer zodiac sign should fast on full moon day and Monday, mix sugar in water in a silver vessel and offer it to the Peepal tree. Gemstone advice - wear a Moonstone gemstone of silver on the little finger on Monday while chanting 'Om So Somaya Namah'.