New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The people of the Cancer zodiac will get success in work-business, education competition etc. Also, you will get good news related to the family. There is an opportunity to complete the old stalled work, in the months of May, June, August, November and December. So you are advised to be careful before jumping to any conclusion, just to complete the work.

You will get the support of your friends, colleagues, seniors, family when faced with difficult situations. Due to the influence of Saturn in the eighth house, you may have to face some problems in the initial phase of any work, but don't get distracted by them. Patience and hard work will bring success in adverse situations.

It is very important to pay attention to the security system of ancestral property or to take care of it. Animosity with loved ones will increase. This year, you should face adversity with understanding and patience.

Education Competition - Hard work and understanding will bring success in the education examination. You are advised to not waste time and stay away from the company of negative people. The months of February, March, July, August and December, will be troublesome. For the competition, you should try for companies related to the work of mineral materials, marine ships, navy, merchant navy, aviation, forest department, public works department etc.

Finance- You will get success in the financial program such as land-building, vehicle, insurance policy, etc. From the economic point of view, the months of February, May, August, September, November and December will be auspicious. In the remaining months, you may incur losses. So you are advised to stay patient and careful in financial transactions.

In the first half of this year, you can give concrete shape to your pre-planned plans. If you are willing to do any new business, then you should take interest in the business related to mineral substances, aquatics, water-borne goods, white cloth, power loom etc. However, think thoroughly and carefully before starting any business. This year, you may get success in settling political matters and other special issues related to business. Through publicity, you will be able to increase both your name and work. Exhibiting more courage can be harmful. People associated with government service may get transferred.

Health and Family- Family responsibilities will increase mental distress due to unnecessary expenditure. There will be a situation of dispute in the family regarding ancestral property or love relations. Although you will be successful in fulfilling the responsibilities of married life, somewhere there will be tension in the heart. Despite praising the wife, she will remain somewhat uprooted, due to which you will be upset. You have to show your tact in maintaining the balance between wife and family. From the point of view of health, there is a possibility of suffering from cold diseases, stomach diseases, shortness of breath, asthma, allergies. For peace in life, you should take your wife and children for a walk on a hill station or pilgrimage, this will blow your mind and get rid of stress.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv