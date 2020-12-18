Today we are going to talk about zodiac sign Cancer regarding your love life, career, health and overall year. So all the Cancerian get ready to take a short ride before you enter the Year 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year 2021 is around the corner and everyone is busy making resolutions and planning their target, however, before you take your list further let's look into your horoscope as to what the year 2021 holds for you. Today we are going to talk about zodiac sign Cancer regarding your love life, career, health and overall year.

Love

This year you are going to find yourself between increasing the level of intimacy and commitment. By the late January and mid-December, you will feel rush in your heart, when Venus and Pluto spread emotional depth throughout your seventh house of partnership. This will also intensify your desire to love and be loved in return.

From September to October, Venus will light your romantic fifth house on fir, livening things up. However, by mid-December, the strength of your partnerships will be tested.

Career

In the year 2021, you re going to meet intellectual people in your field. By late January, you might work with others and participate in a game-changing team effort because Mars and Uranus will join the force in your 11th house of community.

You might feel the same energy once again in the latter days of April, when Uranus and Venus will connect in your social 11th house, widening your list of contacts.

Health

In the year 2021, you'll be in good health and spirit as no major life-threatening problem will arise, however, still you need to be a bit cautious. You are going to be at your best in the year 2021 in regard to your mental and physical health.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv