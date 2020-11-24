The research by the Bank of England said that chances are low as it suggested that the aversion to using cash during the pandemic is unnecessary.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Is there any risk of catching coronavirus infection from taking banknotes in hands? While people across the world are doubtful on this, a research by the Bank of England, published by Bloomberg, said that chances are low as it suggested that the aversion to using cash during the pandemic is unnecessary.

Taking into consideration a worst-case scenario in which an infected person coughed or sneezed onto a note, the research found that the level of virus on the surface began to drop rapidly after an hour. The virus further declined to 5 per cent or even less in the next six hours.

It further said that the chances of such direct contamination is relatively low as cash is usually stored in wallets. Even if an infected person touches the notes, the levels of the virus would be far lower.

"A few hours after infection, even at high doses, the levels and therefore associated risk of infection appear low. Further, the survival of virus on banknotes is no greater -- indeed appears potentially less -- than on reference surfaces representative of the many surfaces that people may come into contact with in their routine life," the research read.

The pandemic has resulted in a major shift in consumer behaviour. While online shopping has prompted people to stay more at home, stores across countries are increasingly preferring contactless forms of payment.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta