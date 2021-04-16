In the initial 5 to 7 days, the COVID-19 virus caused pneumonia in people, while now a mark is left on lungs within 3 days of contracting the virus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 with the daily cases crossing the 2-lakh mark for the last two days. Several media reports have suggested that many people with symptoms of coronavirus are testing negative in the RT-PCR tests conducted on them. However, further investigations related to lungs showed that they have contracted the deadly virus, which means that the latest mutations of the deadly virus are dodging the RT-PCR tests.

In the initial 5 to 7 days, the COVID-19 virus caused pneumonia in people, while now a mark is left on lungs within 3 days of contracting the virus. The authorities have started investigating inflammatory markers in patients to see whether a person contracted the virus or not.

The corona infection cycle is believed to be 14 days. According to physicians, many times RT-PCR investigations do not catch the virus due to mutations in the coronavirus. All symptoms including chest pain, fever, shortness of breath, cough arise in the patients, but the test report is negative, but when the chest X-ray and CT scan of these patients are being done, marks were found in their lungs.

Doctors have started taking the help of bronchoscopy when reports of patients with symptoms come negative. Fluid stored in the inner part of the lungs is being examined by putting a tube in the windpipe, in which several positive ones are being found. Doctors said that the virus is now forming a colony in the lungs leaving the throat and nose, which are very dangerous signs.

These tests can diagnose whether you contracted the virus or not if RT-PCR tests showed negative reports:

D-dimer test: This is a blood test and gives information about clot formation in body parts. It should not exceed 0.5 mg per litre.

CRP: This is called C Re-Active Protein. It is made in the liver and is an indicator of infection in the body. The fluid must be less than ten. More than 100 mg per litre is considered as dangerous.

Ferritin: Serum ferritin is a protein that binds to iron and deposits it. Iron is found in the blood. If its value exceeds 500, that means serious infection is going on in the body.

Interleukin-6: This test also provides information about the chest infection and cytokine stromal inflammation in the body.

Respiratory and chest disease specialist Dr. Amit Agarwal, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that the virus is now causing pneumonia in two days of contraction. Sometimes the fever is lasting for five days. Coronavirus may be found if you check the water inside the lungs from bronchoscopy. Diarrhea, rashes and pain in the body like chikengunya are new symptoms of the virus.

Dr. VN Tyagi, as quoted by Dainik Jagran siad, "even after getting complete symptoms of Covid, if RT-PCR report comes negative, CT examination of chest is very important. Due to mutations, the virus is successful in dodging the RT-PCR tests. Many patients did not find an infection in the swab of the throat and nose, but a colony of virus formed inside the lungs.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan