Certain chemical compounds found in green tea, dark chocolate, and grapes can block the function of a particular enzyme in the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the coronavirus, thus helping in curbing the spread of the deadly disease.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A new study conducted by University of North Carolina has found that chemical compounds found in certain foods and beverages, including green tea and dark chocolate, can block the function of a particular enzyme in the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the coronavirus, thus helping in curbing the spread of the deadly disease.

The researchers found that several subtypes of these phytonutrients -- produced by the aforementioned food items -- such as flavanols and proanthocyanidins can hinder the function of the main protease (MPro) in the novel coronavirus that helps the virus replicate and assemble itself, according to a report by Times of India.

As part of the study, scientists extracted pythonutrients from five different sources of plants such as dark chocolate, cacao seed powder, muscadine grapes, and green tree. They then introduced various subtypes of flavanols and proanthocyanidins to MPro on a computer.

They found that these chemical compounds can hinder the function of the main protease and by deactivating this protease, we can stop the spread of the virus.

"The main protease in SARS-CoV-2 is required for the virus to replicate and assemble itself," said De-Yu-Xie, a corresponding author of the study. "If we can inhibit or deactivate this protease, the virus will die."

Presently, there is no cure for coronavirus. However, several vaccines are under development and will be available to the general public in a few months. These vaccine canndidates have shown an efficacy of over 90 per cent, meaning that 90 per cent of people innoculated with these vaccines will not catch the infection.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja