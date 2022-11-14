Can Air Pollution Be A Major Risk Factor In Diabetes? Here's What New Study Says

THE WORLD observes the global camapign of World Diabetes Day on November 14 every year to increase awareness about the prevalence, causes, prevention and health access for diabetes patients. The continuous poor air quality in the Delhi-NCR has given rise to several air pollution illnesses in residents such as asthma, sore throat and other respiratory diseases.

About diabetes, there is a strong link between air pollution and diabetes according to a new study. Insulin resistance and the prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus are significantly influenced by air pollution. air pollution has been shown to double the risk for hospital admissions for heart disease in people with diabetes, according to a study in Epidemiology.

According to a recent popular Lancet Journal study, there is an increased risk of getting diagnosed with diabetes in long-term exposure to air pollution. The study suggests that long-term exposure to elevated air pollution was associated with decreased insulin sensitivity and a more pronounced deterioration of insulin sensitivity over time, with compensatory increased insulin secretion.

According to an article in Everyday Health, pollution in the air carries fine particles of metals and other toxins which lead to inflammation in the lungs and other parts of the body. Many experts state that this inflammation from the fine particles of air pollution increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The increased exposure to air pollution can lead to insulin resistance, leading to diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases, according to research by the National Library of Medicine. Air pollution also results in the limited practice of morning walks which can lead to fat accumulation in the body and obesity, leading to increased insulin levels in the body further promoting a high risk of type 2 diabetes. However, air pollution alone does not cause diabetes.

Diabetes is a global threat to health and is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. People with diabetes are more likely to have poor outcomes for numerous infectious diseases, including COVID-19, as per World Health Organization (WHO).

About 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries and is directly responsible for 1.5 million deaths annually. Over the past few decades, there has been a consistent rise in both the incidence and prevalence of diabetes as per WHO statistics.