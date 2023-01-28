Camila Mendes Opens Up On Struggle With Eating Disorder: Know Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

RIVERDALE actress Camila Mendes opened up about her struggles with her eating disorder on Thursday's episode of the 'Going Mental Posdcast' with Eileen Kelly. "I would watch every episode and be like, 'Oh my God, my stomach there…' I was so insecure and it really fueled my eating disorder," she said. "I had one at various points in my life. A little bit in high school, towards the end of senior year, and then a little bit in college, and then it came back [during] Season 1 of Riverdale."

She further added, "When you're in your early 20s, your body is fluctuating, my body hadn't settled into itself yet. I was looking at myself, taking myself apart, my stomach, you know, my arms, my chin, anything — I would obsess over [it]. It got in the way of my acting, because when I was acting on camera … it really f****s with your process."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eileen Kelly (@eileen)

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD), eating disorders affect at least 9 percent of the population worldwide, and 9 percent of the US population, or 28.8 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.

What Is An Eating Disorder?

Eating disorders are a range of psychological conditions that cause unhealthy eating habits to develop. They might start with an obsession with food, body weight, or body shape. Eating disorders can cause serious health consequences and may even result in death if left untreated.

Signs And Symptoms Of An Eating Disorder

Every type of eating disorder has different symptoms, however, some common symptoms are weight loss, concern about eating in public, complaints of constipation, cold intolerance, abdominal pain, lethargy, or excess energy, denying feeling hungry, intense fear of weight gain, patterns of binge eating and purging, difficulty concentrating, dizziness, fainting, sleep irregularities, menstrual irregularities, thinning hair, muscle weakness, etc.

Causes Of Eating Disorders

According to Healthline, genetics, personality traits, perceived pressures to be thin, cultural preferences for thinness, and exposure to media promoting these ideals are some causes of developing eating disorders.

Types Of Eating Disorders

1. Anorexia Nervosa: It is a well-known eating disorder that generally develops during adolescence and tends to affect more women than men.

2. Bulimia Nervosa: It develops during adolescence and appears to be less common among men than women. People with bulimia nervosa frequently eat unusual and large amounts of food in a specific period.

3. Binge-Eating Disorder: It is one of the most prevalent forms and common chronic illness among adolescents.

4. Pica: Pica is a type of eating disorder that involves eating things that are not considered food and that do not provide any nutritional value to the body.

5. Rumination Disorder: It is a condition in which a person regurgitates food they have previously chewed and swallowed, re-chews it, and then either swallow it or spits it out.

Treatment Of Eating Disorder

According to Healthline, eating disorder treatment plans are specifically tailored to each person and may include a combination of multiple therapies. Some common treatments include talk therapy, individual or family psychotherapy, medications, nutritional counseling, etc.