New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: 'A picture is worth a thousand words, we all have heard this term, and indeed it's true. A photograph is a medium to revisit the good old days in a fraction of time. It's hard to imagine our world without a camera now because it not just captures the moment but also helps in connecting with people worldwide in just seconds. So to mark the importance of Camera in our lives, every year, we celebrate Camera Day on June 29. This day celebrates the camera, its invention and memories.

With the help of technological innovation and advancement now everyone carries a camera in their pocket. However, there are only a few who have the skills of capturing crystal clear clicks. So, if you want to become a pro in clicking pictures from a smartphone then, you are in right place, as in this article we will guide you on how to click awesome pics from your smartphone. Here have a look:

1. Use gridlines to balance your shot as it will help you in breaking down an image into three parts and will make it easier for you to click the perfect shot.

2. Nowadays, phone cameras automatically focus on the foreground, however, it will best if you set your camera's focus on the picture. By tapping on the screen before taking a snap will help you in capturing the perfect shot.

3. Use the landscape mode or panorama mode to take a perfect shot in long shot as well as nature photos. It will make the image look better when viewing on a big screen.

4. Add angles to your images. It will help you in giving the image a unique look. For this, you just need to know some angles such as bird’s eye view, bug’s eye view, face to face, high angle and low angle.

5. Once you've taken your photo, you can use filters to make the image more vivid and can crop it to frame the image correctly. Also, you can adjust the brightness, contrast, and saturation of the photo.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv