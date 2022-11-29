Camel Flu A New Risk For FIFA Fans In Qatar, Claims New Study

A STUDY published in the New Microbes and New Infections Journal stated that FIFA fans are at risk of developing Camel Flu or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in Qatar. The title of the study is "Infection risk associated with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar" and was published recently.

World Health Organization (WHO) has notified the FIFA World Cup which may attract several inflections like VOVID-19, monkeypox and camel flu or MERS. The FIFA World Cup attracts around 1.2 million people from around the world as is one of the biggest international events since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

According to the study, the scientists have found that with the accumulation of more than thousands of FIFA fans in the Qatar World Cup, the mass gathering "unavoidably poses potential infectious disease risks" to the players, teams, fans and locals.

The study states that the flocking crowds of fans at the FIFA World Cup are at risk of developing vector-borne diseases such as malaria, rabies, measles, cutaneous leishmaniasis, hepatitis A and B and traveller's diarrhoea. WHO has identified MERS as a major potential disease to cause a pandemic in the future.

The study states that while Qatar had made its health sector ready for such occurrences, continued surveillance and studies on the transmission of infections were important. “To mitigate the afore-mentioned risks, visitors to the tournament should be up to date with their routine vaccinations and observe the rules for safe consumption of food and drinks,” it said.

"Epidemiologic data from Qatar showed the occurrence of 28 cases of MERS (incidence of 1.7 per 1,000,000 population) and most cases had a history of contact with camels," the research report says and adds that people with greater risk should avoid contact with dromedary camels, drinking raw camel milk or camel urine, or eating meat that has not been properly cooked.

What is MERS?

Known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) or camel flu, it is a viral respiratory disease which was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and is caused by Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS‐CoV), according to WHO. Symptoms of MERS include cough, shortness of breath, fever and pneumonia. WHO has reported that approximately 35 per cent of MERS cases have died. It is a 'zoonotic' virus which means that it is transmittable between animals and humans.

