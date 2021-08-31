New COVID-19 variant has been detected in many parts of world. Scroll down to know more about the deadly variant.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amid the concerns over the possible third wave of COVID-19, researchers in Singapore have detected a new variant of the deadly virus, C.1.2, which is said to be more infectious than the Delta variant, which triggered the devastating second COVID wave. The variant was first found in South Africa, but now has spread in many countries. India has not detected the new variant so far. Marking the risk even higher, the newly found variant is dangerous, see here the details about C.1.2 COVID variant.

How infectious it is?

This new variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more infectious as it is more transmissible. According to a study conducted by National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP), Increased number of mutations can cause more transmission and potential chance of evading the effect of anti-bodies.

Where it has been found so far?

This new variant named C.1.2 was first detected in South Africa in May 2021 and till now it has been found in countries like China, The Democratic Republic of Congo, MaMauritius, England, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland as of August 13.

Will vaccines work against it?

In the case of this newly detected variant, there are chances that the vaccines may not be strong enough to bring the numbers down. According to Virologist Upasana Ray of Kolkata's CSIR -Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, " The variant could be more transmissible and has potential to spread fast, since there is more number of mutations in spike protein, this could result in immune escape and thus a challenge for the vaccination drive worldwide if allowed to spread." The researchers also expressed that these mutations with other changes in parts of virus can likely help the body to evade antibodies and immune response for those who already have generated anti-bodies for its previous variants.

Its mutation rate?

According to study, this variant of C.1.2 has more mutations than other variants of covid so far detected in world. The present number of sequence in the new variant has potential to spread more severly.In the study it has been found that, there is consistent increase in C.1.2 genomes leading the spreading more rapidly. C.1.2 lineage has a mutation rate of about 41.8 mutations per year, which is about twice as fast as the current global mutation rate of the other variants.

So, far the new SARS-CoV variant has not been detected in India. India however, has seen rise in spike of cases in past few weeks with over 40k active cases daily. India has logged over 30,941 new COVID cases and 350 deaths in last 24 hrs.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Ashita Singh