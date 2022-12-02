Bulletproof Coffee: What Is It And Does It Help In Weight Loss | All You Need To Know

BULLETPROOF COFFEE is made up of high-quality beans with unsalted butter and is a popular drink with low-carb fats. Popularly known as butter coffee, it is a high-fat beverage with essential nutrients which helps rejuvenate energy in the morning. Made with coffee, water and butter or ghee, this coffee helps in beating hunger cravings and aids weight loss.

How To Make Bulletproof Coffee

Made with high-quality beans, with just three simple steps, you can make your morning butter coffee. Add 1 cup of coffee in a French press along with coffee beans, add 1 tablespoon of ghee, butter or coconut oil into it and blend for around 30 seconds. When the ingredients and mixed well, your butter coffee is ready to be consumed.

Benefits Of Butter coffee

According to Healthline, butter coffee increases significant levels of energy in the body, helps in enhancing focus and promotes fat burn.

1. Boosts energy

With the benefits of coffee, butter and MCT oil, butterproof coffee is favoured by a low-carb diet and helps in boosting energy and reducing appetite.

2. Satiety

Bulletproof coffee or butter coffee is one of those drinks that is considered to be an energy-boosting drink made up of high-quality fats and coffee beans. This coffee has the ability to make you feel satiated for longer times and is great in a ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting.

3. Caffeine

The presence of caffeine helps in boosting metabolism and eases the fat-burning process in the body. The combined benefits of grass-fed ghee and MCT oil, provide energy and keeps you satiated for hours. It also has the tendency to improve concentration and alertness.

4. Weight loss

Bulletproof coffee supports digestive health and helps in managing one's blood sugar levels. When consumed along with following a healthy diet, butter coffee can have significant benefits on weight loss.

Best Time To Consume Bulletproof Coffee

According to Dave Asprey, the creator of bulletproof coffee suggests consuming this coffee in the morning. When consumed on empty stomach in the morning, the ingredients in the coffee activate the body's fat-burning mode. If on a keto diet or low-calorie diet, consuming bullet proof coffee in the morning can help in significant weight loss.