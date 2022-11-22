5 Budget-Friendly Cafes For Your Next Romantic Date In CP Under Rs 2000

DELHI BEING the hub of cafes gives you extensive options to choose a perfect place for your date. From luxurious fine dining to a spectacular dining experience, Delhi cafes are the perfect place to spend your evening with your partner. Connaught Place in Delhi is one such location which is a centre for faes and restaurants to settle your dilemma.

Delhi's Cannaught Place is filled with exquisite place for shopping as well as Therefore, to ease your work, we bring you a list of budget-friendly cafes under Rs 2000 in CP to go on a date with your partner.

1. The Junkyard Cafe

This cafe will cover up to in Rs 1500 for two and has the best servings for North Indian, Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. With exclusive seating arrangements, the cafe provides you with a good time to spend with your lover. The cafe timings are from 12 PM to 1 Am every day.

2. Vault Cafe

Serving north Indian, Mediterranean, Asian and continental, the Vault Cafe is a must-try. With an absolutely gorgeous outdoor sitting and fresh lounge music will add merry to your experience. The cafe covers two for Rs 1600 approximately and the times are from 11 AM to 12:30 AM.

3. United Coffee House

If you want to add a regal dining experience to your date, this cafe is your go-to. It is one of the best cafes in CP with warm interiors, a cosy ambience and cuisine varied from North Indian, European, Asian and Mediterranean. The cafe cost is around Rs 2000 for two and the timings are 09:30 AM to 11:30 PM.

4. Cafe Coffee Day

If your partner is all into coffee and snacks, you must try this cafe outlet in CP with a cost of around Rs 750 for two people. Cafe coffee day is a cafe serving delicious modern snacks and a spacious venue. The timings for this cafe are 10 AM to 12 AM.

5. Tourist Cafe

This cafe will let you explore cocktails to opulent food categories. With live music on a chic rooftop, this cafe is a perfect location to spend a beautiful afternoon with your partner. The costing of this cafe ranges from around Rs 1700 for two and is open 24 hours.