New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Buddhism is one of the most philosophical religions across the globe. People who follow the religion are called Buddhists. Every year Buddhists across the globe observe Buddha Purnima to commemorate Lord Buddha’s enlightenment and birth. Apart from that the day also falls on fool moon day of the Hindi month Vaishakh. This year Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 16. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in India.

As per stories, in the 6th-4th century BCE, Gautam Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama in a Royal Family of Lumbini, Nepal. Buddha Purnima is one of the most important days for all the followers of Buddhism across globe.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes

May the year be full of love, light, peace, and harmony! Happy Buddha Purnima!

Heartiest greetings on this pious occasion!

What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well. Happy Buddha Purnima!

If the problem can be solved why worry? If the problem cannot be solved worrying will do you no good. Happy Buddha Purnima!

On Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always be with you. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, happiness, good health and prosperity.

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May Lord Buddha remove the obstacles in our lives. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones.

May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards! Happy Buddha Purnima!

Those who are free of resentful thoughts surely find peace. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Purnima!

If you truly loved yourself, you could never hurt another. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May the Lord bless us all with good health!

Buddha Purnima 2022: Messages

Wish you always be showered with abundant fortune and prosperity and find the path to eternal happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima.

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Buddham Sharnam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace, and truth.

Let us pray for peace and harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima.

This Buddha Purnima, may you get enlightened by the divine rays and grace of the Almighty.

On Buddha Purnima, here’s wishing you peace, love, happiness, good health, and prosperity.

On this auspicious day, let us remember Lord Buddha’s teachings and spread the message of universal brotherhood and compassion for everyone. Warm wishes to you on Buddha Jayanti.

May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of your life. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I wish that you may find rays of hope and your life is enlightened by the divine grace of Lord Buddha! Happy Buddha Jayanti!

The world will surely become a much better place to live if we understand the importance of happiness over money… Happy Buddha Jayanti.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Quotes of Gautama Buddha

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

"Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most."

"You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger."

"The trouble is, you think you have time.”

"If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path."

“Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.”

"Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts."

“Train your mind to see something good in everything.”

“The quieter you become, the more you can hear.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen