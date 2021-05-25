Buddha Purnima is the date of birth of Lord Buddha. He was born in 563BCE, in Lumbini, Nepal on the day of Vesak. Read on to know the date, time, history and more about this festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Buddha Purnima is one of the most important festivals of Buddhists and is celebrated as Lord Buddha's birthday. It is also observed as the biggest event of the religion. In 2021, the Buddha Purnima is falling on May 26 which will be on the full moon day of the month Vaishakh. Read on to know more about this special day

Buddha Purnima 2021: Date and time

Purnima tithi begins on May 25, 2021 at 8:30 pm

Purnima tithi ends on May 26, 2021 at 4:43 pm

Sunrise: May 26, 2021 at 05:45 am

Sunset: May26, 2021 at 07:01 pm

Buddha Purnima 2021: History

According to Buddhist texts, Buddha Purnima is the date of birth of Lord Buddha. He was born in 563BCE, in Lumbini, Nepal on the day of Vesak. This is the birth date of Lord Buddha, who later attained enlightenment and left for heavenly abode in his 18th year of life. The special day has been blessed thrice with prestigious events.

Buddha Purnima 2021: Significance

This day holds immense religious significance. Lord Buddha who was born to King Shuddhodana and Mayawati in Lumbini, was named Siddhartha and he was raised in Kapilavastu. When he witnessed human sufferings and bitter realities of life, he denounced worldly pleasures and started his journey in search of the truth. After years of penance Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment under Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. He gave his first sermon in Saranath to his five ascetic disciples, known as Panchavargika. He founded Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima 2021: Teachings of Lord Buddha

Lord Buddha preached non violence, peace and harmony etc. As per Buddha texts among various sacred teachings, the four noble truths which are basis of some teachings are:

- First Truth: Presence of suffering.

- Second Truth: Cause of suffering (attachment, desires)

- Third Truth: End of suffering (nirvana)

- Fourth Truth: Method to end suffering,

He showed eightfold paths to attain nirvana

1. Right understanding

2. Right action

3. Right thought

4. Right mindfulness

5. Right livelihood

6. Right speech

7. Right effort

8. Right concentration

Buddha Purnima 2021: Puja vidhi and celebration

Many religious, cultural and social celebrations are hosted. Statues of Lord Buddha are beautifully decorated with fresh flowers, kept in water. As a symbol of pure begining, visitors pour water over the statue. Buddhist devotees listen and follow the teachings of Buddha. During Vesak, they pay special attention to the five principles of Buddha which are called 'Panchsheel'.

Devotees visit Buddhist temples, sit there and listen sermons given by monks.

Buddhists practice meditation in monasteries.

People do a lot of charity, they donate food and other essentials to the needy and poor.

To express love and affection as part of Buddha's preachings, caged birds and bounded animals are set free.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal