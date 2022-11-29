BTS J-Hope: K-Pop Star Makes A Stylish Winter Fashion Statement As He Arrives For MAMA Awards 2022

BTS' J-Hope along with many other K-Pop stars and artists are all set to attend the upcoming MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) 2022 on November 29, 2022. Jung Hoseok, on his Instagram, posted pictures of his airport fits. He is due to perform at the award show and has bagged numerous nominations at MAMA Awards 2022. Acknowledged as one of the most fashionable members of the K-pop band to date, BTS members always become a style icon for their fans and audience.

BTS'J Hope, on Monday, left for Japan to attend the upcoming MAMA Awards at Kyocera Dome Osaka, Japan. His winter outfits are a must in your winter collection. From round-neck jumpers to high-rise pants, J-Hope's winter style comes in baggy silhouettes. If you're a BTS and K-pop fan, their winter fashion must be in your wardrobe. J-Hope aced a fusion of winter fashion with an oversized blazer and baggy jogger pants. Look below for J-Hope's winter collection.

Known as Bangtan Boys, the BTS army was formed in 2010 including members as Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin V and Jungcook. BTS is amongst the first Korean music band to win a Billboard Music Award, the first Asian group to win Best Artist at the American Music Awards and the First Korean band to perform at the Grammy Awards and receive a nomination as well.