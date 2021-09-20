To add a power punch to your diet antioxidants are a must. Check out 5 vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and will help you keep fit.

Don't we all like to keep our bodies fit with good heart health? In order to continue doing that, it is very important to eat good food, with all the required nutrients. Apart from nutrient-rich food, Antioxidants play a vital role in keeping our bodies healthy.

Antioxidants can be man-made or natural, they are found in a huge variety of foods. These antioxidants fight the damage to cells and prevent serious illnesses by removing free radicals from the body. So to make your diet more healthy we have brought you 5 antioxidants rich vegetables that will keep you fit. Have a look!

-Cabbage

Cabbage is a great source of antioxidants. The purple cabbages contain the most amount antioxidants. The vegetable is also loaded with Vitamin C and helps in building immunity. the vegetable helps in combating inflammation, it also aids in weight loss, detoxifies the body, manages blood sugar, and promotes healthy skin.

-Broccoli

Broccoli consists of antioxidants such as carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene. It is available throughout the year and it can be cooked in many different ways. The vegetable goes great in salads and pasta.

-Tomato

Tomato is a great source of antioxidants, the vegetable is available throughout the year. This vegetable is commonly used in our kitchens. It also has vitamin A and vitamin C. The vegetable can be cooked or can be eaten raw.

-Lettuce

Lettuce is a leafy vegetable that is used in salads and burgers. The vegetable is rich in antioxidants and has a range of other benefits too. The vegetable helps in weight loss due to its high fibers.

-Potato

Potatoes are liked by all and are available in every single kitchen.. They have a high level of antioxidants that compounds. They also contain Vitamins C, Potassium, and manganese. This vegetable also helps in curbing inflammation and boosting immunity.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Ashita Singh