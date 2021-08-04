On the Global Breastfeeding Week 2021, here we are with some crucial information about nursing for new moms which can help them feed their babies in a better way. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Breastfeeding is considered a boon for a newborn child as it plays one of the initial key roles in his or her development. Over the years, a lot has been spoken about the health benefits of breastfeeding. Doctors have emphasised to create awareness about the impact of nursing on the overall development of your baby.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breast-feeding for the first six months. However, if we are to go by the statistics, only two out of five women initiate the practice within the first hour of childbirth. Therefore, on the Global Breastfeeding Week 2021, here we are with some crucial information about nursing for new moms. Take a look

Importance of breast-feeding

As per experts, here's why breast-feeding is important.

Breast milk is the best, easiest and the most accessible source of nourishment for baby

Breast milk helps protect babies from illness such as cold, flu, pneumonia and infections, due to the presence of immunoglobulins and antibodies

Breast-feeding can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes as well as certain types of breast and ovarian cancer.

Breast milk provides the ideal nutrition for infants. It has a nearly perfect mix of vitamins, protein and fat. And, it is all provided in an easily digestible form.

Breast milk contains immunoglobulins and antibodies that help your baby fight viruses and bacteria.

Babies who are breast-fed exclusively for the first six months have fewer ear infections, respiratory illnesses, and bouts of diarrhea.

Tips to follow before breast-feeding

When breast-feeding, it is important to maintain breast hygiene while your breasts adjust to the new lactating state. Here are a few things which you need to keep in mind:

Clean your breasts and nipples properly to avoid any breast-feeding-related infections. It is advisable to simply clean your breasts and apply a nipple care butter infused with kokum butter and virgin coconut oil, which soothe, heal and protect dry, cracked and sore nipples

To avoid unexpected leaks and stickiness after a feeding session, you can use nursing wipes enriched with coconut oil

It is recommended that you stay away from synthetic products to clean your nipples, so opt for products with natural ingredients to treat soreness, cracks and for instant hygiene needs.

Why you should breast-feed your baby

It is advisable to feed your baby as often as possible, about every two hours or so, as breast milk gets digested quickly. The best way to feed your baby (whether breast or bottle-feeding) is to first choose a calm room, away from any noise or distraction. Make yourself and your baby comfortable on a chair or couch with plenty of cushions around for support.

Breastfeeding is nature's way of helping new mothers recover quickly from the trauma of childbirth, supporting her health, and providing the perfect opportunity to bond with the baby. Most mothers find it difficult to breast-feed in public as nursing in public is not common in India. Ensure that you do not breast-feed your baby in an unhygienic environment such as washrooms, especially when you are travelling. This can make you and your baby vulnerable to infections.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal