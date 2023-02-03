Breastfeeding Skincare: 4 Items To Avoid Using On Skin For New Moms

One of life's greatest joys is the journey to motherhood, but it can also be very overwhelming! (Image Credit: Freepik)

BEING a mother is not an easy trip, but the nine months that follow are also some of the best in a woman's life. In fact, women at that age should focus more on giving themselves extra attention. One of life's greatest joys is the journey to motherhood, but it can also be very overwhelming!

You cannot simply go back in time and begin using over-the-counter skin care products as soon as you start your breastfeeding adventure. Such products are unsafe for the health of both you and your baby and can interfere with breastfeeding. The products that you shouldn't use while breastfeeding are therefore listed below.

Retinol

An antioxidant called retinol is mostly present in numerous skincare products. This substance is useful for treating hyperpigmentation and reducing acne. Due to the skin-to-skin contact, retinol can make your newborn's skin red, irritated, dry, and itchy.

Oxybenzone

In sunscreens that are advertised as offering protection from UV rays, the ingredient oxybenzone is present. This substance may enter your breast milk and irritate your infant, resulting in rashes and hives. You can use a mineral sunscreen to keep your infant healthy and strong.

Salicilic Acid

Salicylic acid, which is present in many products on the market, can greatly enhance the appearance of skin while also unclogging pores, lowering oil production, and reducing inflammation.

Hydroquinone

The chemical hydroquinone has excellent effects on the skin. This component can reduce melanin formation and alleviate pigmentation and dark patches. Additionally, it can increase the risk of solar sensitivity, which is quite dangerous for a baby who is not susceptible to being exposed to sunlight.