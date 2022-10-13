Breast Cancer Awareness Month: From Berries To Beans, Seven Foods To Fight Breast Cancer

BREAST Cancer is one of the growing and most common cancers in women. The alarming spurge in breast cancer cases emphasizes the need for the management of disease at multiple levels. Though breast cancer is not a transmissible or infectious disease, according to the world health organization (WHO) stated that at the end of 2020, there were around 7.8 million women who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, making it the world's most prevalent cancer.

Breast cancer treatments can be very effective, particularly if the disease gets identified at an early stage. Treatment of breast cancer usually includes surgery and radiation therapies for controlling the disease in the breast. However, eating right also can play a big role in fighting breast cancer. Read below some effective food items to help you fight breast cancer.

1. Leafy Green Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are loaded with antioxidants which can help destroy the free radicals that cause breast cancer. From kale to spinach, green vegetables provide the best nutrients to the body to prevent breast cancer.

2. Berries

Berries contain high amounts of antioxidants such as anthocyanins and flavonoids. These help in protecting the body cells from getting damaged and prevents the development of breast cancer cells.

3. Garlic

Consumption of garlic regularly helps protect an individual against blood cancer according to a study published on Nutrition and Cancer.

4. Beans

Beans are high fiber content and are rich in vitamins and minerals which help reduce the risk of breast cancer. The high fiber content of beans fights against diseases.

5. Citrus Fruits

A 2013 study published in the Journal of Breast Cancer stated that women who eat plenty of citrus fruits are 10 per cent less likely to develop breast cancer. Rich in Vitamin C, folate and antioxidants, citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes act as ideal food items for protection against breast cancer.

6. Fatty Fish

Fish such as salmon, haddock, cod, sardines and halibut are linked to improving breast cancer as they are a rich source of omega-3 fats, selenium and antioxidants.

7. Walnuts

Walnuts, walnut oil and walnut micronutrient consumption are linked with reduced breast cancer risk. Walnuts are an amazing source of fiber, vitamin B6 and zinc.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)