Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Causes, Symptoms, Steps To Prevent The Disease | Read

OCTOBER is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact, and reasons treatment of breast cancer. It is one of the most common cancers among women after skin cancer. It's most likely to affect women over the age of 50 and above.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, there were around 2.3 million women who were diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer occurs in every country of the world in women at any age after puberty with an increased risk rate in late life.

Breast cancer is a disease in which cells grow out of control. The breast is an organ of the female body, there is a left and right breast and each has glands, ducts and fatty tissues. Breast cancer tends to start from different parts of the breast. Breast cancer can spread when the cells get into the blood or lymph system and then are carried to other parts of the body.

Causes of Breast Cancer

There is no one single, but the combination of the ways we live our lives, our genes and the environment comprises causes of breast cancer.

1. Genetic

Doctors estimate that about five to ten per cent of breast cancers are linked to gene mutations passed genetically through the generations of a family.

2. Age

The risk of breast cancer increases with age as most breast cancers are diagnosed after the age of 50. Ageing is a big factor in breast cancer. The longer we live, there are more increased opportunities for genetic damage in the body.

3. Uncontrollable factors

There are some factors which cannot be controlled by an individual such as when your period starts at an early age (before 12), the risk of breast cancer increases slightly and the same is with menopause. If the amount of dense breast tissue is high as compared to the fat, the chances of breast cancer increase.

4. Lifestyle

Lifestyle plays a major role in shaping our lives and health. Regular intake of alcohol is associated with a high risk of developing breast cancer. By making small changes, one can lower the risk of developing breast cancer.

5. Obesity

Being overweight brings along numerous diseases in an individual. Being overweight or obese after menopause increases the risk of breast cancer. Having highly fast tissues can increase the chance of getting breast cancer by raising estrogen levels. Higher insulin levels are also linked to breast cancer.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer include the change in size, shape or appearance of a breast, a breast lump or thickening that feels different from the surrounding tissue, a newly inverted nipple, changes to the skin over the breast such as dimpling, redness over the breast, peeling, or flaking of the breast skin.

Prevention of Breast Cancer

1. Balanced Diet

Following a nutritious diet rich in foods like leafy greens, fatty fish and citrus fruits may help reduce breast cancer risk. For example, you can include a Mediterranean diet in your routine which is supplemented with extra virgin olive oil and mixed nuts. This diet mainly includes plant-based food, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes.

2. No Alcohol

Consuming even small amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of breast cancer in a woman. Alcohol can raise the levels of estrogen in the body. One should avoid alcohol to prevent or lower the risk of the disease.

3. Be Physically Active

Physical activities help to manage weight, which prevents breast cancer. Being physically active regulates the hormones including estrogen and insulin which can increase breast cancer growth. However, regular exercise can help you stay fit and away from all diseases.

4. Manage Your Weight

Being obese or overweight impacts your health in numerous ways and develops the risk of breast cancer. You can reduce the intake of calories each day and increase the number of physical exercises to prevent breast cancer.