Breast Cancer Awareness: Know When To Get Screenings Done For Early Detection And Cure

BREAST cancer awareness month is observed in October to create and raise awareness about the impact, reasons and treatment of breast cancer. Breast cancer is more likely to affect women over the age of 50 and above. According to the 2020 National Cancer Registry Program Report, more than 2 lakh women in India were estimated to have been diagnosed with breast cancer and the number is expected to rise to more than 2.3 lakh cases by 2025.

Breast cancer awareness month also promotes the importance and need for early screenings to save lives. Although breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help detect cancer at an early stage which likely eases the treatment process.

Breast Cancer Screening

Breast Cancer screening is checking a woman's breasts to detect cancer signs and symptoms of the disease. It is a medical screening of asymptomatic, healthy women for breast cancer in an attempt to achieve early diagnosis. Moreover, screening tests can also be done when you have no cancer symptoms. Women with a family history of breast cancer are offered genetic testing.

Types of Breast Cancer Screenings

1. Mammography

It is the most common screening test for breast cancer in women. A mammogram is a picture of the inside of the breast which helps find tumors which are too small to feel. There are three types of mammograms such as film mammography, digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis.

2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

MRI is a procedure to detect breast cancer which uses a magnet, radio waves and a computer to form a series of pictures of areas of the breast. It is also known as magnetic resonance imaging. MRI is used as a screening test for women with a high risk of breast cancer.

3. Thermography

It is a process in which a special camera is placed that senses heat to record the skin temperature of breasts.

4. Tissue Sampling

Tissue sampling is a procedure which includes taking cells from breast tissues for checking under a microscope.

How Early to Get Screenings Done

Experts suggest that women should get breast cancer screenings done at a young age for early detection. Women aged 40-50 should get screenings done on at regular basis. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that women aged 50 to 74 years who are at average risk of breast cancer, get their screenings done every two years. Women aged 20 to 49 years should have thorough communication with doctors to know when to start and how often to get breast cancer screenings done.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)