Breakup Day 2023: Messages, Quotes, SMS, Images, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On The Last Day Of Anti-Valentine's Week

THE LAST and final day of anti-valentines week is celebrated as Breakup Day. Every year, February 21 is observed as a breakup day across the world. It is a day dedicated to breakups for all those who aren't so lucky in matters of love. This day is an opportunity to start fresh. Breakups happen when two individuals are not compatible or each other and call it quits. It is never easy to speak about the breakup, therefore, here we are with some quotes and messages to send to your partner and make the breakup a little eas.

Breakup Day 2023: Messages And Quotes

I don’t feel betrayed at all, I take it as a lesson to learn. The lesson is, never to trust a liar like you. I wish no one does the same to you as you did to me. At last, I hope, I don’t get to see your face again. Goodbye forever.

You are the kind of a man who deserves a woman who is all in for you. I am genuinely sorry that I am not the right woman for you. So, I wish that you will get the perfect match someday.

I never meant to break your heart, but you never bothered to understand mine. We are not made for each other. So, I hope you will someday get your type of girl whose all qualities and abilities will be according to your match. Best of luck in the future.

I just walked away because you were busy finding faults in me, while I was busy overlooking yours. So now, I finally decided to break this relationship forever. We were never meant for each other. I hope I will get the right partner and you will get yours.

A lesson learnt well, never date a cheat and liar. I wish that nobody goes through what I have gone through.

I am heartbroken, betrayed, hurt and disappointed in myself to make such a choice to date you.

Goodbye to the person who I loved the most, I am shattered and I feel empty inside.

Thank you for teaching me a lesson about not trusting anybody, I was blind and I don't blame you.

I have loved you with all my heart, you will never find someone like me. I hope you find another partner but still think about me.

It's hard to say goodbye to the person I love but I think this is what maturity is and since we are not compatible, it's a good choice to move on.

I can't stop crying, my heart aches but I will move on and become stronger. You have killed my feelings for you.

You have proved that everything good, will not last long. We shared a beautiful relationship and now it is over. Goodbye. I don’t want to talk to you ever again.

I am unable to digest that the man who I thought is my perfect match is no more a match. This break-up is like a nightmare that I want to end at the earliest.

"You fell in love with a storm. Did you really think you would get out unscathed?" - Nikita Gill

"Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path." - Paulo Coelho

"The best way to mend a broken heart is time and girlfriends." - Gwyneth Paltrow

"You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them… but still move on without them." - Mandy Hale