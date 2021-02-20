Breakup Day 2021: We know it is not easy to speak about the breakup, so here we are with some quotes and messages that you can send to your partners.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Break-up is one of the most hurtful and difficult things humankind has to face. However, sometimes it is important to end those relationships that get toxic with time. So, to ease down the baggage of guilt, Break up Day is observed every year on February 21 under the Anti-Valentine week. On this day, people who are in a toxic relationship or are not feeling incompatible part ways with their lovers.

Well, we know it is not easy to speak about the breakup, so here we are with some quotes and messages that you can send to your partners. Also, those who want to remind their ex-flame about the breakup can send these wishes. You can share these quotes and messages on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram status.

Break up Day 2021 Messages

Please break up with me on a rainy day,

and meet me under a tree.

So when it hurts and I can not breathe,

you’ll hear the rain not me.

Some relationships when finished should be celebrated.

You never know how many psychopaths God has freed you from!

Bare ajeeb hain ye zindgi k raste,

Anjane morh par kuch log apny ban jate hain,

Milne ki khushi de ya na de,

Bichharne ka gham zaroor de jate hain

When people hurt you over and over,

think of them like sandpaper.

They may scratch and hurt you a bit,

but in the end..

You end up polished and they end up useless.

Sometimes I feel that waiting for u

in my life is like waiting for bus

at a railway station..

The sky without stars:

like sleep without dreams

like a song without music

like a rose without smell

like a face without a smile

like ME without U!

Kaise bhula dun main teri yaad,

Ab to mumkin nahi bhulana teri yaad.

Kabhi the ham divana tere naam ke,

Aaj teri chahat ne kiya hame barbad…

It only takes a minute to get a crush on someone,

an hour to like someone & a day to love someone,

but it takes a lifetime to forget someone.

Break up Day 2021 Quotes

"The course of true love did never run smooth." — William Shakespeare, "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

"You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them ... but still move on without them." — Mandy Hale

"Starting today, I need to forget what's gone. Appreciate what still remains and look forward to what's coming next."

"Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable." — The Wizard of Oz

"I didn't lose you. You lost me. You'll search for me inside of everyone you're with and I won't be found." — R.H.Sin

"Dear heart, This is what happens when you try to make decisions on your own. Sincerely, Brain."

"Ever has it been that loves knows not its own death until the hour of separation." — Khalil Gibran

"Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, heartbreak makes you wiser."

"Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option." — Mark Twain

"Take a step back today, look at all those beautiful things you have."

"The hottest love has the coldest end." — Socrates

"Failed relationships can be described as so much wasted make-up." — Marian Keyes, Watermelon

"Don't cry when the sun is gone because the tears won't let you see the stars." — Violeta Para

Break up Day 2021 Wishes

Apni to mohabbat ki bas itni kahani hai,

Tooti hui kashti hai tehhra hua pani hai,

Ek phool kitabon me dam tor chuka hai,

Kuch yaad nahi aata, yeh kiski nishani hai.

I guess that I’m da loser

Cause u hav found some1 new

But I’m still here, still all alone

Just crying over u

Beqadar Hogaye Hain Kuch DOST Hamare,

Jo Hamari Zarurat Tak Mehsoos Nahi Karte,

Kabhi Bohat Batien Kiya Karte The Hum se,

Ab to yaad Tak Nahi Karte!

In this long distance relationship, gradually our hearts grew apart and today we are not together any more….. Best wishes on Break Up Day to my ex-girlfriend.”

Sometime giving someone second chance

is giving them an extra bullet for the gun

because they missed you the first time.

“It was destiny that we two met but it is our decision to part our ways because that will be the best thing for both of us…. Best wishes on Break Up Day.

Until this year, I would send you romantic messages but today I am sending you warm wishes on Break Up Day because we are no longer together.

Falling in love is always easy but breaking up can either be very easy or very difficult….. On Break up Day, I am sending you best wishes and a wonderful tomorrow

Relationships have a phase and our has phased out…. I wish you Happy Break Up Day and wish you a happy and blessed life.

Sometimes you have to know a person really well to find out that you never knew the person…. Best wishes on Break Up Day to my ex-boyfriend.

Most hurting Line by a true Love:

If U will leave me,

I prOmise U will cOme back Once

with ur OPEN EYES to see my CLOSED EYES..!!

When I fell in love with you, it was forever!!!! Breaking up with you has not come easy to be but I still wish you Happy Break Up Day.

Falling in love was a mutual decision and so was falling out of it….. Wishing a Happy Break Up Day to you with best wishes for future.

Break up Day 2021 Status

Two people who break up could never be friends. If they can stay friends, then it means that they are still in love or that they never were.

A breakup is like a broken mirror. It is better to leave than risk hurting yourself trying to pick up all of the broken pieces.

What do you do when the person who broke your heart is the only one who can fix it?

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv