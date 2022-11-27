Breakfast Recipes: 4 Protein-Rich Foods To Start Your Day With

THOUGHT OF a healthy protein-rich breakfast can major times be contemplated as eggs or quick oats. But consuming them every morning can be very boring. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, therefore, it should be thoughtful and packed with nutrients and proteins to help your body function throughout the day.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, for an average man with a weight of around 200 pounds, protein requirements can range from 63-188 grams. Therefore, to satiate your taste, and craving while keeping in mind your protein requirement, we bring you some delicious, easy-to-make and time-savvy protein-rich breakfast recipes to try.

1. Spinach Pancakes

Being the most widely consumed leafy green vegetable, spinach is a great source of plant-based protein along with iron and folate content. To make this recipe, you would need 1 cup of oats flour, 1 cup of milk, 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract, and 2 cups of chopped spinach and honey.

How To Make: In a blender, blend spinach and milk together. Add oast flour and vanilla extract into it and mix well to keep the consistency. Now, take a pan and spread the batter one by one and cook the pancake from both sides. Garnish the pancakes with honey and some nuts, and enjoy your super healthy, protein-rich and yummy breakfast.

2. Egg Tacos

Being an excellent source of protein contains all essential amino acids and nutrients to keep you full for longer periods. An average-sized egg contains around 6-7 grams of protein and can be a very filthy and healthy breakfast. For this recipe, you will need the ingredients 2-3 boiled eggs, 2 taco shells, onion, tomato, carrot, mushroom bell pepper, corn, oil, salt, pepper, red chilli powder, lettuce and hung curd.

How To Make: In a big bowl, add onion, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, corn, salt, pepper and red chilli and mix well. Crumble the eggs and add hung curd into the mixture. Once the mixture is ready, take the taco shells and roast them until they turn a little brown. Take the lettuce, put the mixture and serve immediately.

3. Quinoa Pulao

Packed with essential antioxidants, nutrients, vitamins, minerals and a rich source of proteins, quinoa must be included in your diet as a breakfast recipe. To make quinoa pula, you will need 2 cups of cooked quinoa, onion, tomato, green chilli, salt, pepper, chilli powder, olive oil, ginger-garlic paste, coriander leaves and spinach puree.

How To Make: In a pan, heat oil and saute ginger garlic paste along with onions, and tomatoes and cook them properly. Now, add spinach puree, chilli powder, salt, pepper, and green chilli and cook them until they turn brown. After this, add cooked quinoa to the mixture and mix well. Pour some yoghurt and stir well. Garnish with fresh coriander and enjoy.

4. Peanut Butter-Banana Pancakes

Peanut butter and banana are a classic combination which not only savours your taste buds but also provides necessary fibre, nutrients and proteins to keep you full of energy throughout the day. To make this recipe, you need peanut butter, banana, fresh cream, nuts, honey, baking powder, vanilla extract, coconut oil, almond milk, salt, and coconut sugar.

How To Make: Heat a pan and pour a cup of pancake batter that you have prepared and cook it from both sides. Once it turns brownish, remove it from the flame. Garnish the pancakes with chopped bananas, honey and nuts.