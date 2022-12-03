Brain Of Youths Ageing Faster Due To COVID-19: Study

A NEW study revealed that teenagers might have a tremendous impact on their mental health because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The research conducted by the Journal Biological Psychiatry Global Open Science claimed that the pandemic-related stressors have physically aged the brain of adolescents.

Adolescence is a time that experiences significant growth and development inside the teenage brain. It is a period where considerable developments in behaviour, cognition and the brain take place.

The first author of the Journal Biological Psychiatry Global Open Science, Ian Gotlib said, "We already know from global research that the pandemic has adversely affected mental health in youth, but we didn't know what, if anything, it was doing physically to their brains".

The co-author of the study Jonas Miller, University of Connecticut said, "Adolescence is already a period of rapid reorganization in the brain, and it's already linked to increased rates of mental health problems, depression, and risk-taking behaviour."

During the research, the MRI reports of 163 children found that the developmental process in adolescents quickened as they experienced the COVID-19 lockdown. According to the study, changes in the brain used to occur in children who have experienced chronic adversity, whether from violence, neglect, family dysfunction, or a combination of multiple factors.

"Compared to adolescents assessed before the pandemic, adolescents assessed after the pandemic shutdowns not only had more severe internalizing mental health problems, but also had reduced cortical thickness, larger hippocampal and amygdala volume, and more advanced brain age," said Gotlib.

In concern to memory problems, researcher Gotlib further added, "For a 70- or 80-year-old, you'd expect some cognitive and memory problems based on changes in the brain, but what does it mean for a 16-year-old if their brains are ageing prematurely."

(With inputs from agencies)