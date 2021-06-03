COVID-19 affects one's thinking and it is very important to take care of your kids' brain health. Therefore, they need to consume highly-nutritious types of food which are brain-boosters. Read on to know more about the same in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: You must be aware of the fact that one of the outcomes of COVID-19 is that it can affect your lungs but many people don't know that this virus can even have an impact on your brain. Yes, it's true! As per the Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH), this is a well-recognized issue which occurs amidst coronavirus. But don't worry there are ways to deal with it and keep your brain health intact especially in your kids.

There is hardly anything in this world which a right kind of food cannot fix. Right from improving your memory and concentration to your brain's functioning, a nutritious diet can work wonders in helping you. Yes, this is because just like your rest of the body, your brain absorbs nutrients from the food that one consumes and hence it is very important for kids to consume brain-boosting and highly-nutritious food. Take a look:

Eggs

Filling your child's breakfast plate with a combination of carbs, protein, and a small amount of healthy fat will help him or her stay energised throughout the day. Eggs are high in protein and as an added bonus they contain choline, which aids memory.

Oats

Oatmeal and oats are excellent sources of energy and "fuel" for the brain. They are high in fibre, which keeps kids satisfied and prevents them from snacking on junk food. They're also high in vitamins E, B complex, and zinc, which help kids' brains function at their best. Use any topping, such as apples, bananas, blueberries, or even almonds over it.

Colourful veggies

Coloured vegetables are rich in anti-oxidants, which help to keep brain cells healthy. Tomatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, carrots, or spinach are some vegetables to include in your child's diet. It's simple to incorporate vegetables into spaghetti sauces or soups.

Milk products

Milk, yoghurt, and cheese are high in protein and B vitamins, which are necessary for the growth of brain tissue, neurotransmitters, and enzymes, all of which play important roles in the brain. These foods are also high in calcium, which is necessary for the development of strong and healthy teeth and bones. Children's calcium requirements vary depending on their age, but two to three calcium-rich sources should be consumed each day. Don't worry if your child doesn't like milk; there are other ways to include dairy in his or her diet: When making porridge, puddings, or pancakes, use milk instead of water.

Beans

Beans are a great source of protein and vitamins and minerals for your children. Kidney and pinto beans contain Omega 3 more than any other beans. Sprinkle mixed beans on salad, mash them and spread them on pita pockets, or combine them with shredded lettuce and cheese to make the perfect sandwich filler.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal