New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is popularly known as Babasaheb. He passed away on December 6, 1956. He was born in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, and he was the 14th and the last child of his parents. Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a world-class lawyer, social reformer and was a number one Economist and educationist. He was also known as the flag bearer of India's Dalit activism and is known as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Not only this, but BR Ambedkar was also the law minister of India after independence. He also started the weekly papers that were named as 'Excluded India', 'Mook Nayak', 'Janta' that became the voice against the atrocities on Dalits.

On his death anniversary, we bring you 7 lesser-known facts about Dr B R Ambedkar:

1. The original surname of Baba Saheb Ambedkar was Ambawadekar, but that was changed to Ambedkar by his teacher in school.

2. He was the only Satyagrahi in the world who did satyagraha for drinking water.

3. He did not have one or two degrees, instead, he did masters in 64 subjects, knew 9 languages and had studied across the world for 21 years. For the unversed, he was the first Indian to pursue a doctorate.

4. Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar is the only Indian whose statue is attached to Karl Marx in the London Museum.

5. Babasaheb was the one who proposed division of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for the better development of these states but only after 2000 Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand were formed by splitting Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

6. Babasaheb is the first and only person in the world to receive a valuable doctorate degree named "Doctor All Science" from the London School of Economics. Many intelligent students have tried for it, but they have not been successful until now.

7. The first Statue of Babasaheb was built in the year 1950 when he was alive and this statue is established in Kolhapur city.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma