Boxing Day 2022: Know History, Significance And Celebrations Of This Day

A DAY after Christmas, which is December 26 is observed as Boxing Day. It occurs on the second day of Christmastide and is observed as a holiday to give gifts to the poor and needy people. Boxing Day is also known as a shopping holiday. Popularly celebrated in countries such as Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, The day serves tradespeople, servants, the poor and the needy. But by the 21st century, the day typically became a shopping and sporting event.

Boxing Day 2022: History

Boxing Day is traditionally observed on December 26, but if the date falls on Saturday, its celebrations are observed on the following Monday, Whereas, if December 26 falls on a Sunday, the day is observed on the following Tuesday. This year the occasion of Boxing Day falls on December 26 (Monday). Boxing day history traces back to the customs of giving alms to needy people. The tradition originally began when employees started sending gift boxes, bonuses and food to their servants who served as masters on Christmas. In the 21st century, taking a twist, Boxing day has now become a shopping spree in different countries. On this people enjoy huge discounts and sales.

Boxing Day 2022: Significance

The special day holds great significance in the countries such as the UK and many others. Events such as donations, horse racing and football matches are organised as a part of celebrations. It is also celebrated as a feast day of St Stephen, the patron saint of horses.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

On this day, people send boxes such as gift boxes, food boxes and many more to the poor and needy people. These Christmas boxes refer to the act of giving money, food or presents to those in need the day after Christmas. Hence, the name Boxing Day came into existence.

Boxing Day 2022: Celebrations

Similar to Black Friday, Boxing day is celebrated as a shopping holiday where consumers can enjoy huge discounts and Boxing day sales. The most common activities of the day include watching sports, playing football and rugby, horse racing and ice hockey.