Every year on 25th December we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a week-long festival comes to an end on this day, however, some countries keep the festive mood on in the name of Boxing Day.

What is Boxing Day?

The term Boxing Day was first coined in 1833, but the official origin of the name has never been determined. Every year on 26th December citizens of UK and countries who used to be part of the British Empire such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Scotland and Ireland celebrate this day, thus being the second day of Christmastide. Traditionally Boxing Day is observed on 26th December, however, if the day falls on a Saturday then the celebration movies to the following day Monday; and if the day falls on Sunday then it is observed on the following Tuesday.

Why do we observe Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is observed as a holiday to give gifts such as money or other items to the poor or in service positions, however, now it is primarily known as a shopping holiday. This day was traditionally a day off for servants and the day when they receive gifts from their employer.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

The name refers to charity drives wherein money is collected for the poor and then it is placed on the Christmas day. These boxes are opened by the priest the next day, the contents are then given to the needy or poor people on the Boxing day.

Boxing Day Activities

Boxing Day is a day to spend the time with family or friends, particularly those not seen on Christmas Day. People gather for meals, spend time outside, or relax at home and enjoy the day off. On this day, traditional delicacies are prepared that is baked ham, mince pies, pease pudding with brandy butter, along with a slice of Christmas cake or any other dessert.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv