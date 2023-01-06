Weight Loss: 6 Healthy Foods That Can Help Boost Your Metabolism

Try these simple and time-saving hacks to boost your metabolism for weight loss. (Image Credit: Pexels)

PEOPLE BURN calories while engaging in every activity. Similarly, as you digest food, you burn calories. You burn more calories and lose more weight when a food has a higher thermogenic effect. Let's look at the top 6 things that increase metabolism to help you lose weight. In order to help you with that and speed up your metabolism for weight loss, here are some solutions.

Ginger

The body's metabolism is accelerated when ginger powder is taken with warm water. Just before meals, sipping infused ginger water can help you burn more calories than you take in. Consuming more than 2-4 grammes of ginger per day could lead to hyperacidity.

Water

Dehydration brought on by drinking less water causes lipids to be used as fuel as a last resort. Water almost triples metabolism by 35% to 40%. Since it must first be heated to the body's temperature before being absorbed, cold water tends to require more calories to digest.

Methi Seeds

Methi seeds should be soaked overnight and consumed in the morning. Galactomannan, a water-soluble fibre, is abundant in methi seeds. Water-soluble fibre has a high satiation value, aids in metabolic enhancement, decreases hunger, and increases fullness.

Chilli Peppers

A compound called capsaicin is found in chilli peppers, and it raises body temperature in order to speed up metabolism. Additionally, capsaicin can decrease your appetite and promote further weight reduction. Fats are mostly broken down by chilli peppers to provide their fuel.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is said to boost your body's metabolism, avoid artery blockages, and preserve the integrity of your skin. It also improves insulin sensitivity and aids in blood sugar regulation. On an empty stomach, 14 teaspoons of cinnamon powder and 1 cup of lukewarm water can be taken.

Green Tea

To achieve the desired results, you must drink three to five cups of green tea daily. Epigallocatechin gallate and caffeine are two flavonoids found in green tea. These chemicals have a propensity to boost metabolic rate while lowering oxidative stress.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)