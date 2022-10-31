Bookmark These Six Must Visit Hotels For Your Vacations In India

GOING ON a holiday is one of the most exciting adventures to experience.Whether on a solo trip or with family, when going on a vacation, searching for stays in hotels is the most essential thing that we all practice. India being a country with diversified culture and numerous states generates a good amount of income from its tourism sector.

If you're planning a vacation around the states of India, do not miss out on your stay in these below-listed luxurious hotels.

1. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

Inspired by the Moorish and Mughal architecture, the Oberoi Amarvilas provide an eyeconic view of the Taj Mahal. With terraced lawns, fountains and a rich interior, this hotel provides all forms of luxury at your foot. It is one of the best hotels in Agra which offers an unrestricted view of the Taj Mahal from all its rooms and suites.

2. Glenburn Tea Estate, Darjeeling

Darjeeling is one of the most visited places in India. The Glenburn Tea Estate provides mesmerizing views of the tea plantations in the surroundings. It is a beautiful tea plantation retreat in Darjeeling with fabulous nature views for a memorable experience.

3. Raas, Jodhpur

Situated in Rajasthan, Jodhpur is a wedding destination with exquisite stay-in hotels. From intricately carved Haveli-style architecture, Raas Jodhpur is a luxurious hotel with a spa, outdoor pool and several dining options. If you are planning to visit Jodhpur, do not miss out to enjoy the rich experience of this hotel.

4. Wildflower Hall, Shimla

If you are a nature lover, this hotel with luxurious rooms surrounded by views of mountains and gardens is a perfect choice for you. The Wildflower Hall is Mashobra's most significant and magnificent hotel with a surreal experience.

5. The Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Located in the centre of Lake Pichola, the Taj Lake Palace was built in 1746 with majestic architecture. It offers a peaceful ambience and alluring views. This luxurious hotel in Udaipur is home to elegant palaces and lakes.

6. The Tamara, Coorg

Assorted with a safe, hygienic and sanitized environment, this is a heavenly resort located in Coorg which opens up to mesmerising views of clouds and nature. It is located amidst green forests and is an ultra-luxurious resort with a Yoga temple and spa facility.