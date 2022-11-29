Bollywood's Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo Who Are Bold And Beautiful

ACCORDING To the Journal of Neuroscience, a mother-daughter relationship is known to be stronger than other parent relationships. It is one of the most valuable relationships that a woman enjoys in her entire life. Bollywood divas' mother-daughter duo are an example of beautiful mother-daughter relationships. Let's have a look at some popular mother-daughter duos that are adorable and bold.

1. Shweta Tiwari-Palak Tiwari

This mother-daughter has taken the internet by storm. This duo is known for their bold and ethereal fashion styles.

2. Amrita Sigh-Sara Ali Khan

Being from a royal background, Sara Ali Khan and her mother are often seen twinning and setting fashion examples. They are Bollywood's one of the most popular mother-daughter duos with incredible fashion styles.

3. Dimple Kapadia-Twinkle Khanna

This duo is a lively, extremely gorgeous and glamorous mother-daughter duo of the B-town. Dimple Kapadia is one of the most popular 1980s actresses in the film industry whereas, Twinkle Khana is a successful author.

4. Gauri Khan-Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan has never missed an opportunity to gracefully ace fashion style just like her mother Gauri Khan. This impeccable duo is all about glamour in B-town.

5. Sridevi-Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has always been inspired by her mother Sridevi in every aspect of life. There is no denying that Janhvi Kapoor is as excellent in all ways as one of the most popular and iconic actresses of Bollywood, Sridevi.

6. Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is always in the limelight shares a beautiful bond with her mother. Alia Bhatt never misses the opportunity to praise and acknowledge her mother and the same is with Soni Razdan. She is immensely proud of both of her daughters.