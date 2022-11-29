Bollywood's Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo Who Are Bold And Beautiful

Have a look at some of the most popular mother-daughter duos which are adorable and fashion icons.

ACCORDING To the Journal of Neuroscience, a mother-daughter relationship is known to be stronger than other parent relationships. It is one of the most valuable relationships that a woman enjoys in her entire life. Bollywood divas' mother-daughter duo are an example of beautiful mother-daughter relationships. Let's have a look at some popular mother-daughter duos that are adorable and bold.

1. Shweta Tiwari-Palak Tiwari

 
 
 
This mother-daughter has taken the internet by storm. This duo is known for their bold and ethereal fashion styles.

2. Amrita Sigh-Sara Ali Khan

 
 
 
Being from a royal background, Sara Ali Khan and her mother are often seen twinning and setting fashion examples. They are Bollywood's one of the most popular mother-daughter duos with incredible fashion styles.

3. Dimple Kapadia-Twinkle Khanna

This duo is a lively, extremely gorgeous and glamorous mother-daughter duo of the B-town. Dimple Kapadia is one of the most popular 1980s actresses in the film industry whereas, Twinkle Khana is a successful author.

4. Gauri Khan-Suhana Khan

 
 
 
Suhana Khan has never missed an opportunity to gracefully ace fashion style just like her mother Gauri Khan. This impeccable duo is all about glamour in B-town.

5. Sridevi-Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
Janhvi Kapoor has always been inspired by her mother Sridevi in every aspect of life. There is no denying that Janhvi Kapoor is as excellent in all ways as one of the most popular and iconic actresses of Bollywood, Sridevi.

6. Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
Alia Bhatt, who is always in the limelight shares a beautiful bond with her mother. Alia Bhatt never misses the opportunity to praise and acknowledge her mother and the same is with Soni Razdan. She is immensely proud of both of her daughters.

