Blue Tea: 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of This Drink Will Make You Forget All Other Teas

THERE ARE numerous types of teas that we relish every day. One such popular beverage is blue tea, which is made from flowers of the Clitoria ternatea plant and is blue in color. It is a popular food trend in recent times, owing to its wonderful benefits for human health. From promoting weight loss, and detoxifying the body to enriching skin texture and improving hair growth, this beverage is an ideal healthy drink. Being naturally caffeine-free and a completely herbal concoction, blue tea just like Green Tea is also a powerhouse of antioxidants.

How To Make Blue Tea:



Benefits Of Blue Tea:

1. Facilitates Digestion

Thie tea is rich in antioxidants which makes it an ideal beverage to include in your detox diet. It is rich in antioxidants that protect the body against free radical action. Drinking a cup of blue tea once or twice a week on an empty stomach can flush out the toxins from the body and improve digestive health.

2. Uplifts Mood

The flavor of this butterfly-pea flower tea is known for its mood-enhancing quality. Numerous studies suggest that this tea has stress-busting effects that can also help reduce symptoms of anxiety. It also refreshes the mind, increases energy levels and stamina, and alleviates symptoms of anxiety and depression.

3. Aids Weight Loss

This beverage is free from caffeine and contains zero carbs, fats, and cholesterol. It is known for aiding weight loss as it purifies the gut of any food waste and impurities. It also regulates appetite and curbs hunger cravings.

4. Enhances Skin Health

Blue tea contains flavonoids that help stimulate collagen production, which further helps in developing and maintaining skin elasticity. Drinking a warm cup of blue tea helps in eliminating undigested food particles from the body.

5. Stimulates Hair Growth

Blue tea is an ideal drink for your haircare regime also. It contains a compound known as anthocyanin, which increases blood circulation in the scalp and therefore, maintains a healthy scalp.

6. Fights Reproductive Issues

Blue tea is infused with properties that help treat menstruation-related problems such as reducing cramps and helps in soothing pain. It also enhances normal sperm production as blue tea is considered to have potent aphrodisiac properties.