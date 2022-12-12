Blood Sugar: What Is Normal Range? 5 Factors That Affect The Blood Sugar Levels

BLOOD SUGAR, also known as glucose, is the main sugar found in the blood which comes from the food we eat and is one of the main sources of the body's energy. Understanding your blood sugar levels can help in taking care of your body. One must be aware of the normal and other ranges of blood sugar levels to prevent diseases such as diabetes.

What is the Normal Blood Sugar Level Range?

Blood sugar levels in the body can range from high, to normal or low. Measuring the blood sugar levels after eight hours of eating is the best time to get accuracy. Diabetic patients should always monitor their blood sugar levels and maintain a healthy balance.

Numerous factors affect an individual's blood sugar levels. Normal blood sugar level for non-diabetic people ranges between 3.9 and 7.1 mmol/L (70 and 130 mg/dL).

Whereas, according to the American Diabetes Association, the blood sugar levels for most people range from 80 to 99 milligrams per deciliter before any meal and 80 to 140 mg/fL after a meal which is considered normal. However, there can be variations both before and after meals.

According to Mayo Clinic, if the blood sugar levels of an individual go above 600 milligrams per deciliter or 33.3 millimoles per litre, this condition is known as Diabetic Hyperosmolar Syndrome.

Factors That Affect Blood Sugar Levels

From stress, alcohol consumption, smoking and dehydration, numerous factors can affect the blood sugar levels of an individual.

1. Too much food, for example, a meal with more carbohydrates than usual

2. Physically inactive

3. Side effects from medications

4. Underlying health conditions

5. Stress can produce hormones which can increase the blood glucose levels

6. Menstruation

7. Dehydration

8. Short or long-term pain in the body

9. Alcohol consumption, especially on empty stomach

10. More physical activity than usual

11. Too much insulin or diabetes medications

How To Track Blood Glucose Levels

According to the National Library of Medicine, one can keep a check on their blood sugar levels by either using a blood glucose meter to measure the blood glucose levels or getting an A1C test at least twice a year to know the average blood glucose for the past two to three months.

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is essential for overall health and well-being. Some lifestyle changes such as opting for a low-carb diet, being physically active, exercising regularly, drinking enough water, and managing stress levels along with doctor's consultations can help in maintaining healthy levels of glucose in the body

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)