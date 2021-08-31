Health experts stated that depending on the type of cancer, lymphoma has a very high "cure rate" and if treated on time. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Cancer is one of the most chronic health diseases of all times. And it's better to detect the dangerous health issue in an early state rather than neglect the symptoms and let it grow in your body. Therefore, fever, breathlessness and lack of energy could be much more than just fatigue, warn health experts. Such symptoms are synonymous with lymphoma which is a type of blood cancer and is one of the fastest-growing cancers in the world.

So, since September is considered as Blood Cancer Awareness Month, here we are with some information about Lymphoma which is a form of blood cancer and can be cured if detected early.

What is Lymphoma?

Lymphoma is the uncontrolled multiplication of lymphocytes (white blood cells) and begins in the body's immune system. It may develop in the lymph nodes, spleen, bone marrow, blood or other organs, eventually forming a tumour.

Vaneet Gupta, senior consultant, clinical oncology, PSRI Hospital, told IANS saying, "Lymphoma is the most common blood cancer, and accounts for three to four percent of all cancers". He further added, "Intestinal lymphoma is particularly common in India."

There are two types of lymphoma - Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma may be of indolent, aggressive or very aggressive behavior.

Sometimes lymphoma is clinically suspected and treated as tuberculosis because of gland swelling and fever. This is the fourth most common cancer, with the risk of developing it being 20 to 22 per 100,000 people.

Symptoms of Lymphoma

As per Dr. Vaneet Gupta, some symptoms associated with the disease are:

Swelling of lymph nodes

Fever, night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

Lack of energy

The disease mimics general symptoms and advised a thorough checkup if the symptoms prevail for a few weeks.

Causes

The disease is not age- and gender-specific, but children and those in the advanced age-group are more vulnerable. Though the causes of lymphoma are not clearly known, they are believed to have various genetic links and are also caused by chemical carcinogens/drugs and viral infections.

Long-term radiation could give rise to lymphoma, but it has also been implicated in other types of cancers, like post-Hiroshima/Nagasaki and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, say experts.

Treatment and precautions

On the treatment aspect, experts recommended that lymphoma patients maintain personal hygiene, avoid exposure to environment and eat fresh food.

When you initially start treatment, the meals should be low in potassium as the lymphoma cells, on bursting, release potassium. Later, they should take healthy food comprising exceptionally clean fruits and green vegetables.

Cure

The mind should develop a high level of suspicion if the symptoms continue after the patient has been given a standard treatment and a dose of antibiotics.

Health experts stated that depending on the type of cancer, lymphoma has a very high "cure rate" and if treated on time.

According to experts, it has 90-95 percent success rate. But treatment depends on which lymphoma does the patient suffer from and what is the stage. The cure rate is as high as 95 percent in the first two stages of the disease. In the later two stages, three and four, the success rate is somewhere between 60 to 70 percent.

As per doctors, such high cure rate is because lymphoma is a "chemo-sensitive" disease. Early diagnosis and proper treatment is the mantra for this high cure rate.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal