New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the country continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, various deadly fungal infections – namely Black fungus, White fungus and Yellow fungus – are being reported from across the country. As of Saturday, India had over 8,800 cases of Black fungus (mucormycosis) and an unspecified number of ‘White Fungus’ cases with the first ‘yellow fungus’ case being reported out of Ghaziabad on Tuesday. However, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS cautioned people from addressing ‘the same fungus with names of different colours’.

Black fungus – symptoms, treatment, who is at risk?

Listing out the symptoms of mucormycosis, Dr Guleria pointed out that some of the common symptoms of mucormycosis include one-sided facial swelling, headache, nasal or sinus congestion, black lesions on the nasal bridge or upper inside of the mouth.

It is primarily treated with the antifungal drug amphotericin-B. However, due to the ongoing shortage of the drug, doctors have been using other anti-fungal replacements for the treatment. Diabetic patients who have recently recovered from COVID-19 with steroidal treatment remain most prone to contract Black fungus (or mucormycosis) infections.

White fungus – symptoms, treatment, who is at risk?

On Friday, May 21, India reported the first case of white fungus infection in Patna. A form of candidiasis, white fungus, according to the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), when invasive can be proven deadly. “Invasive candidiasis (white fungus infection) is a serious infection that can affect the blood, heart, brain, eyes, bones, and other parts of the body,” CDC says on its website.

Like black fungus, invasive candidiasis (white fungus infection) also affects people with low immunity either due to a pre-existing condition like diabetes or due to the use of steroids. The initial symptoms of white fungus include cough, reduced oxygen levels fever, diarrhoea, dark spots on lungs, white patches in oral cavity and skin lesions. Doctors and medical experts suggest seeking medical help at the onset of first symptoms because in later stages the fungal infection attacks the lungs.

Yellow Fungus – symptoms, treatment, who is at risk?

The first case of yellow fungus was reported on Monday in Ghaziabad. The yellow fungus reportedly does not show any external symptoms. Extreme tiredness, weight loss, lowered appetite are reportedly considered the initial symptoms of the infection. The later stage of infection results in leakage of pus, internal bleeding, slow healing of wounds and sunken eyes. The cause of fungal infection is said to be unsanitary living conditions and consumption of unhygienic food and water.

The primary treatment of Yellow fungus infection too is reportedly the Amphotericin-B antifungal drug. Doctors say that these fungal infections existed even before the pandemic but due to increased use of steroids amongst people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, more and more fungal infections are being reported from across the nation.

