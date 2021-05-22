Black Fungus vs White Fungus: Already declared an epidemic by many states in India, the country had 8,848 reported cases of Mucormycosis (Black fungus) until Saturday, May 22.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With a total number of Black fungus (Mucormycosis) cases closing the mark of 9,000 across the country, the doctors and medical experts raised another alarm after rare white fungus cases started being reported in parts of Bihar, including Patna.

White fungus infection has been declared more dangerous and deadly by doctors in Patna when compared to Mucormycosis (or Black fungus infection). Already declared an epidemic by many states in India, the country had 8,848 reported cases of Mucormycosis (Black fungus) until Saturday, May 22.

Why White Fungus infection is more dangerous than Black Fungus infection?

White Fungus infection infects the lungs, airways as well as other internal organs including the stomach and kidney. Outer body parts such as skin, nails and genital area too get severely affected.

White fungus infection gives Covid-like symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever and body aches. However, doctors say that people with white fungus infection are most likely to test negative even with all the symptoms of COVID-19.

White fungus infection attacks people with compromised immunity levels and the already-recovered Covid patients. People with a history of taking steroidal drugs and immunosuppressant remain more prone to this infection.

The key differences between White Fungus and Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) infection

The notified symptoms of these fungal infections suggest that Black fungus (Mucormycosis) infection does not attack the lungs whereas White Fungus does.

Low immunity, poor sanitation key causes

“The infection (White fungus) can be caused due to low immunity,” Dr Arunesh Kumar, Head, Respiratory Medicine/Pulmonology, Paras Hospital in Patna, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Dr Arunesh advises that if people come in contact with things that contain these fungal moulds like standing water, then the risk to contract this infection increases. “Thus sanitation is important,” he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan